Singer/songwriter Bob Bennett, a master guitarist and storyteller in song, will perform a solo acoustic concert in the Student Worship Center at Abba's House. Bennett is known by many as an influential figure in the early days of contemporary Christian music. CCM Magazine acclaimed his 1982 album Matters of the Heart as "Album of the Year," ranking it among the top 20 contemporary Christian albums of all time.

Admission is free with a suggested donation of $10 per person or $25 per family.