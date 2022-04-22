Bob Keel

Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In a word, Bob Keel is real. He writes what he sees. It is pure and from the heart. He’s writes of love like it was just discovered yesterday, and his songs have a way of penetrating down to your very soul. Bob’s dynamic performance is bound to make you laugh, cry, sway in your seat, or maybe even dance on the table. His sound is informed by such greats as Jason Isbell, Tyler Childers, Bob Dylan, Jack Johnson, Bob Marley, and The Avett Brothers. Bob is a storyteller for those in need of tale.

www.bobkeel.com

Show at 8:00 pm, no cover, tips for the artist appreciated, BOOK ONLINE or call 423-708-8505 for show and dinner reservations.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
4237088505
