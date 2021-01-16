Bob's Bootcamp: Music of Joy & Triumph

Bob's Bootcamp: Music of Joy & Triumph

In Bob's Bootcamps, Principal Pops Conductor Bob Bernhardt shares his musical knowledge on a wide variety of topics, from exploring the lives of beloved composers to examining popular works.

Join us as Bob returns with Music for These Times, a new series of virtual courses on music on his pandemic playlist. In the first course, Bob discusses joyful music that has the power to help us through the darkest of times.

Tickets are just $25 per household. Visit the link to purchase and receive your link to the Zoom event: facebook.com/events/285322216344077/

