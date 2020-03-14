A young New York socialite becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way. Based on the novel by Truman Capote, starring Audrey Hepburn. This movie is one hour and 55 minutes and is not rated.
Bobby Stone Film Series: Breakfast at Tiffany's
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkCooking on 2: Valentine’s Day Pancakes
-
Education & LearningValentine's Day Makeup: Date Night Glamour
-
-
Education & LearningGet Your Hands Dirty: Valentine’s Day
-
Art & ExhibitionsCouples Valentines Art Class
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Carrington
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSix Shooter
-
-
Education & LearningPeyote with a Twist with Aryd’ell
-
Home & Garden This & ThatFree Gardening Class: Bluebirds
-
-
Education & LearningSoap Making 101
-
-
Festivals & Fairs MarketsLove Hangover Market
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSix Shooter
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNalani & Josh
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicMy Name Is Preston
-
Concerts & Live MusicGrace & Billy
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Monday
-
Education & LearningConnecting with Your Creativity through Writing
-
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & LearningBeginner Macrame: Plant Hanger
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBelow The Salt
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
Education & LearningSew What
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningSilverpoint Drawing
-
Education & LearningJournaling 101: Venting & Gratitude
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatFree Indoor Archery Session
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner's Stained Glass with Summer Harrison
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningGargoyle Sculpting
-
Education & LearningMoney Mindset
-
-
Education & LearningNo Pressure: Instant Pot 101
-
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIndirect Oil Painting with Susan Budash
-
Education & LearningBlack Creatives Panel
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningLife Drawing Open Studio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt