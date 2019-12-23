Buddy the Elf, what's your favorite color? A movie full of Yuletide cheer, Elf is a spirited, good-natured family comedy, and it benefits greatly from Will Ferrell's funny and charming performance as one of Santa's biggest helpers. This movie is 1hr and 37 minutes long and is rated PG.
Bobby Stone Film Series: Elf
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Thursday
Sorry, no events.
Friday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessWRCB Channel 3's Share Your Christmas
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Metamorphosis--Creating with Wood” Opening Reception
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday Open House
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicGino Fanelli & The Jalopy Brothers
-
Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAmber Fults
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Markets This & ThatHolly Jolly Holiday Market
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkWanderlinger's 1-Year Anniversary Party
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWooden Collage Houses
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMixed Media House Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicNickolas Edward Williams
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Education & Learning Food & DrinkBeginner Cake Decorating: Frozen Edition
-
-
Education & LearningBeginner Tarot
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlues Night Open Jam
Tuesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market (Hixson)
-
-
Education & LearningChattanooga Self Improvement Meetup
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Education & Learning Home & GardenFestive Wreath Making: Holiday Edition
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningMacrame Ornament Making
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAcoustic Bohemian Night
Wednesday
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness MarketsCHI Memorial Holiday Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningUsing Calligraphy for Holiday Place Cards
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Embroidery: Holiday Hand Towels
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicChristmas Concert
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth