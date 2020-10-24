Bobby Stone Film Series: Monsters, Inc.

We’re excited to open the Tivoli Theatre doors once again and welcome an audience for the Bobby Stone Movie Series presented by West Village! Starting this weekend, we’ll offer a number of in person movies at a limited capacity with the health and safety of our patrons as our number one priority. Full details on our safety measures, guidelines, and precautions can be found here. Tickets are available now at the link below.

All movies are $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+.

Saturday, October 24

Monsters Inc, 3pm: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00594AC42F1203

Monsters Inc, 7pm: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00594AC4331205