Bobby Stone Film Series: Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Quentin Tarantino's ninth feature film is a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor...Sharon Tate. This movie is 159 minutes long, and rated R. 

Info

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
