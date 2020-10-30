Bobby Stone Film Series: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

We’re excited to open the Tivoli Theatre doors once again and welcome an audience for the Bobby Stone Movie Series presented by West Village! Starting this weekend, we’ll offer a number of in person movies at a limited capacity with the health and safety of our patrons as our number one priority. Full details on our safety measures, guidelines, and precautions can be found here. Tickets are available now at the link below.

All movies are $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+.

Friday, October 30

Rocky Horror Picture Show, 7pm: https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B00594AC963122B

