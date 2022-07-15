Bode Chattanooga’s Dawn & Dusk Grand Opening

× Expand Dusk Dusk sets the mood as a cozy and nostalgic bar concept, celebrating Chattanooga’s outdoor recreational lifestyle.

On Friday, July 15, both Dawn & Dusk will open their doors for a public grand opening event, celebrating with the below festivities throughout the day.

• Free cold brew and drip coffee at Dawn from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Local vendor mini market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors including:

o Pots by Emma Bug Studio + plant cuttings

o Handmade Jewelry by Eros + Luna

o Candles by Forget Me Not

o Clothing by Locicero Vintage

• Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night at 9 p.m. including complimentary popcorn and an early bird drink special at 8 p.m.