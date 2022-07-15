Bode Chattanooga’s Dawn & Dusk Grand Opening

Bode 730 Chestnut St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

On Friday, July 15, both Dawn & Dusk will open their doors for a public grand opening event, celebrating with the below festivities throughout the day.

• Free cold brew and drip coffee at Dawn from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Local vendor mini market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors including:

o Pots by Emma Bug Studio + plant cuttings

o Handmade Jewelry by Eros + Luna

o Candles by Forget Me Not

o Clothing by Locicero Vintage

• Carpetbagger’s Comedy Night at 9 p.m. including complimentary popcorn and an early bird drink special at 8 p.m.

Info

Bode 730 Chestnut St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - Bode Chattanooga’s Dawn & Dusk Grand Opening - 2022-07-15 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bode Chattanooga’s Dawn & Dusk Grand Opening - 2022-07-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bode Chattanooga’s Dawn & Dusk Grand Opening - 2022-07-15 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bode Chattanooga’s Dawn & Dusk Grand Opening - 2022-07-15 00:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Saturday

July 9, 2022

Sunday

July 10, 2022

Monday

July 11, 2022

Tuesday

July 12, 2022

Wednesday

July 13, 2022

Thursday

July 14, 2022

Friday

July 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours