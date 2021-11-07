Boehm Center's 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament

× Expand The Johnson Group Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament

The 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament will include lunch, dinner, a cocktail party, silent auction and outdoor award ceremony. Fabulous prizes for both gross and net. All couples welcome! 100% of net proceeds will benefit the children and families and of the Boehm Birth Defects who are affected by birth defects of the brain and spine, such as hydrocephalus and spina bifida. To register, sponsor, or donate, please visit www.swingforhope.info or call 423-778-2222.