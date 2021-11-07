Boehm Center's 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament

to

Black Creek Golf Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

The 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament will include lunch, dinner, a cocktail party, silent auction and outdoor award ceremony. Fabulous prizes for both gross and net. All couples welcome! 100% of net proceeds will benefit the children and families and of the Boehm Birth Defects who are affected by birth defects of the brain and spine, such as hydrocephalus and spina bifida. To register, sponsor, or donate, please visit www.swingforhope.info or call 423-778-2222.

Info

Black Creek Golf Club 4700 Cummings Cove Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419
Charity & Fundraisers
14237782222
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Boehm Center's 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament - 2021-11-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Boehm Center's 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament - 2021-11-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Boehm Center's 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament - 2021-11-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Boehm Center's 4th Annual Swing for Hope Couples Golf Tournament - 2021-11-07 11:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 21, 2021

Friday

October 22, 2021

Saturday

October 23, 2021

Sunday

October 24, 2021

Monday

October 25, 2021

Tuesday

October 26, 2021

Wednesday

October 27, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours