Boho Holidays: Fir Tree Weaving

In this beginning weaving workshop we will make a holiday wall-hanging to keep for yourself or gift.

You will learn how to make a loom, how to warp it, and basic weaving techniques will be taught.

You will need:

2 pieces of sturdy cardboard (8x10ish)

Ruler

Scissors

Pencil

Warp yarn: a thin strong cotton. Sugar and Cream brand in ecru is suggested. Cotton twine will also work

Yarns: one background color of your choice (neutrals suggested), Green (thicker than the background if possible), Brown.

Tapestry needle (Amazon or craft stores)

Dowel or stick the width of your loom for hanging

Optional: small ornaments or large beads

If you prefer to order materials online, please do support small businesses from Instagram or Etsy. Not only will you make a small business person happy, but you can get such interesting yarns.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/12/6/boho-holidays-fir-tree-weaving

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.