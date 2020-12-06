Boho Holidays: Fir Tree Weaving
In this beginning weaving workshop we will make a holiday wall-hanging to keep for yourself or gift.
You will learn how to make a loom, how to warp it, and basic weaving techniques will be taught.
You will need:
- 2 pieces of sturdy cardboard (8x10ish)
- Ruler
- Scissors
- Pencil
- Warp yarn: a thin strong cotton. Sugar and Cream brand in ecru is suggested. Cotton twine will also work
- Yarns: one background color of your choice (neutrals suggested), Green (thicker than the background if possible), Brown.
- Tapestry needle (Amazon or craft stores)
- Dowel or stick the width of your loom for hanging
- Optional: small ornaments or large beads
If you prefer to order materials online, please do support small businesses from Instagram or Etsy. Not only will you make a small business person happy, but you can get such interesting yarns.
About the teacher:
Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.