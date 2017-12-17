Bolshoi Ballet "The Nutcracker"

East Ridge 18 5080 South Terrace, Tennessee 37412

As the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, Marie’s wooden nutcracker doll comes to life and transforms into a prince! Soon joined by her other toys that have also come to life, Marie and her prince embark on a dreamy unforgettable adventure. A holiday tradition for the whole family, The Nutcracker enchants the Bolshoi stage for two hours of enchantment and magic. Along with Tchaikovsky’s cherished score and and some of the Bolshoi’s greatest artists, The Nutcracker remains a treasure not to be missed!

East Ridge 18 5080 South Terrace, Tennessee 37412 View Map
