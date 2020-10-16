Boo in the Zoo

Join us for a family-friendly Halloween themed event at Boo in the Zoo! Although this year's Boo in the Zoo event will be different than year's past, it will still be the most spooktacular event of the season!

NEW THIS YEAR:

Extended Hours

Timed Entry Tickets

INCLUDED WITH EVENT ADMISSION:

Touring the zoo at night

Costume Contest

Trick-or-Treat Stations

Scavenger Hunt

Animal Enrichment

And more!

PAID EXTRAS:

Camel Rides

Train Rides

Snack Carts

To ensure that Boo in the Zoo is safe and enjoyable while following social distancing and safety guidelines, we have adjusted our offerings to accommodate.

WHAT TO EXPECT: