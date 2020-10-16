Boo in the Zoo
Join us for a family-friendly Halloween themed event at Boo in the Zoo! Although this year's Boo in the Zoo event will be different than year's past, it will still be the most spooktacular event of the season!
NEW THIS YEAR:
- Extended Hours
- Timed Entry Tickets
INCLUDED WITH EVENT ADMISSION:
- Touring the zoo at night
- Costume Contest
- Trick-or-Treat Stations
- Scavenger Hunt
- Animal Enrichment
- And more!
PAID EXTRAS:
- Camel Rides
- Train Rides
- Snack Carts
To ensure that Boo in the Zoo is safe and enjoyable while following social distancing and safety guidelines, we have adjusted our offerings to accommodate.
WHAT TO EXPECT:
- A walk through experience with spooktacular fun along the way!
- Tickets sold ONLINE ONLY with staggered entry times.
- To eliminate high touch areas, we will not be offering games at Boo in the Zoo this year.
- Mask and face-covering requirements set forth by the Hamilton County Health Department.