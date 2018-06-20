Book Release Party for The Natural Colors Cookbook by Maggie Pate

Local textile artist, Maggie Pate, is hosting a community event to celebrate the release of her first book, THE NATURAL COLORS COOKBOOK: Custom Hues for Your Fabrics Made Simple Using Food (Page Street Publishing Co.; June 19, 2018)

This book is your essential guide to creating a spectrum of organic dyes using seasonal produce and leftover food. Bring the timeless form of plant-based dyes to the comfort of your own kitchen with the expertise of Maggie Pate, owner and designer of textile label, Nåde. Join us on Wednesday, June 20, from 4pm to 7pm, at Annie Hanks Studio, 1810 East Main Street.

Meet Maggie, ask questions and learn about the significance of the food waste dyeing process. Connect with other artists and enjoy refreshments. You will also have a chance to win a copy of the book. If you have not already purchased a book, there will be books available for purchase, and signed by the author. The book is also available for pre-order online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble.