Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan

We are so excited to host Chattanooga's very own Andy Duggan for a special signing of MUHAMMAD ALI: GREATEST OF ALL TIME! Andy's striking artwork brings history to life in this all-ages book!

Andy will also have a selection of prints and his other work available for purchase.

Considered to be one of the greatest boxers in history, Muhammad Ali went from a rough childhood in Kentucky to an Olympic gold medalist and world heavyweight boxing champion. Known for his outlandish verbal sparring with opponents, Ali was also a civil rights activist, humanitarian, and philanthropist, who spent much of his post-boxing career helping others despite being affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Unable to make it to the event? No problem! Please contact Infinity Flux to have a book held for pickup (curbside options available) or shipped to your door!