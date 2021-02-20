Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan

to

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415

Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan

We are so excited to host Chattanooga's very own Andy Duggan for a special signing of MUHAMMAD ALI: GREATEST OF ALL TIME! Andy's striking artwork brings history to life in this all-ages book!

Andy will also have a selection of prints and his other work available for purchase.

Considered to be one of the greatest boxers in history, Muhammad Ali went from a rough childhood in Kentucky to an Olympic gold medalist and world heavyweight boxing champion. Known for his outlandish verbal sparring with opponents, Ali was also a civil rights activist, humanitarian, and philanthropist, who spent much of his post-boxing career helping others despite being affected by Parkinson’s disease.

Unable to make it to the event? No problem! Please contact Infinity Flux to have a book held for pickup (curbside options available) or shipped to your door!

Info

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan - 2021-02-20 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan - 2021-02-20 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan - 2021-02-20 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Book Signing w/ Artist Andy Duggan - 2021-02-20 12:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Sunday

February 21, 2021

Monday

February 22, 2021

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours