Bookbinding: Making a Handmade Book with Hollie Chastain

× Expand Hollie Chastain Handmade book

December 3 & 4

10 am-4 pm EST

Instructor: Hollie Chastain

All levels are welcome!

Space will be limited to 10 students.

Just in time for the holidays! A handmade gift is the most special kind and also adding personalization that is meaningful and specific to the recipient (or yourself 🙂 makes it that much better. Award winning artist and master of all things paper, Hollie Chastain will teach students how to craft a case bound blank book from scratch with a variety of different book pages to choose from. Students will choose their own paper before stitching and binding the pages, then “case it in” with a hardcover for protection. Around and after building their books, Hollie will teach some basic lessons on several mixed media methods for students to beautifully and simply personalize their book. Students will finish the class with a case bound blank book with personalized mixed media touches and the skills and knowledge to make additional books over time. Open to all skill levels.