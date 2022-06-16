Bookbinding a Minimal Memoir

× Expand Hollie Chastain Book making a memoir

June 16-19

10 am-4 pm EST

Instructor: Hollie Chastain

All levels are welcome!

Space will be limited to 10 students.

Let’s take the idea of a scrapbook to a very personal and minimal place. We’ll start with crafting a case bound blank book from scratch with a variety of different book pages to choose from. We’ll choose our paper before stitching and binding the pages then “casing it in” with a hardcover for protection. Around and after building our books, we will have some basic lessons on developing visual representation for thoughts and memories and learn several mixed media methods to beautifully and simply illustrate your memoir. Students will finish the class with a case bound blank book with a good start on your interior pages and the skills and ideas to carry through after class time. Open to all skill levels.