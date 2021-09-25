Bookmaking: Junk Journal Style

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Junk journaling (or Junque) is a method of journaling on found and assembled pages. Pages of a junk journal can include old book text, scrapbooking paper, magazine pages, junk mail and any other surface that can be written or painted on, even fabric! Working in a journal assembled in this manner is another way of freeing your creativity and giving you space to work without the looming dread of the blank page.

In this class, you will embellish a fabric cover for your journal, assemble book registers from random available papers and stitch your new registers into your cover. You will go home with a book making kit that will allow you to add additional registers to your journal with papers and “junk” you find at home.

Please note: masks are required.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
