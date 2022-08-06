Bookmaking: Junk Journal Style

Junk journaling (or Junque) is a method of journaling on found and assembled pages. Pages of a junk journal can include old book text, scrapbooking paper, magazine pages, junk mail and any other surface that can be written or painted on, even fabric! Working in a journal assembled in this manner is another way of freeing your creativity and giving you space to work without the looming dread of the blank page.

In this class, you will embellish a fabric cover for your journal, assemble book registers from random available papers and stitch your new registers into your cover. You will go home with a book making kit that will allow you to add additional registers to your journal with papers and “junk” you find at home.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
