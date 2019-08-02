BookMarks: A Library of Line, Shape, Value, Color, & Texture

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

A new body of work by Chattanooga Artist Jane Newman will be featured the month of August at In Town Gallery. BookMarks: A Library of Line, Shape, Value, Color & Texture is a series of paintings that crosses the threshold of hyper-realism into abstraction. Images of old, time worn, leather bound books inspired Newman to explore her deep feelings about the printed word using a very non-traditional visual approach.

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
