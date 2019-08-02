A new body of work by Chattanooga Artist Jane Newman will be featured the month of August at In Town Gallery. BookMarks: A Library of Line, Shape, Value, Color & Texture is a series of paintings that crosses the threshold of hyper-realism into abstraction. Images of old, time worn, leather bound books inspired Newman to explore her deep feelings about the printed word using a very non-traditional visual approach

Come meet Jane Newman, and see “BookMarks: A Library of Line, Shape, Value, Color, & Texture:” This is not a show to be missed. Opening Reception Friday, August 2nd, 5-8pm. Newman’s paintings will hang through the end of the month. Visit www.janefnewman.com for a preview of the works featured in the BookMarks exhibition. Look under the “Sneak Peak” tab

In-Town Gallery is an artist co-op gallery that is open 7 days a week and offers a wide range of art and fine craft from 30 artists, including paintings in many media, hand-painted silk scarves and clothing, sculpture, pottery, and handcrafted wood items. Also featured are works in stained glass and exquisite handmade jewelry, and a special section dedicated to fine art photography. In-Town Gallery is located on the North Shore at 26A Frazier Avenue (423-267-9214) 11 AM - 6 PM Monday - Saturday and 1 PM - 5 PM Sunday. Visit us at www.intowngallery.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram!