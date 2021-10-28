Boos and Booze: Halloween Cocktails - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Halloween Cocktails

In this cocktail class, we will be discussing and making drinks inspired by our favorite Halloween movies: Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, and Beetlejuice. These drinks are the perfect thing to serve at your Halloween party or night in.

Participants will learn the basic skills needed to replicate these tasty drinks at home, as well as fun ways to impress your friends and families with homemade ingredients and fun garnishes.

At the end of the class, everyone will receive a PDF of recipes and instructions on how to make fun, Halloween-y drinks at home.

Purchase Options:

Class ONLY - $20

Class + Supplies - $40 total. Add on supplies below (mailing costs will be added if you are outside of Chattanooga; pick up is free inside Chattanooga). PLEASE NOTE: Order by Saturday, October 23 at 1pm ET if outside of Chattanooga and Monday, October 25, at 1pm ET if in Chattanooga for pick up only. Options for pick up will be emailed.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. The Bitter Bottle is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.