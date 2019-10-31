Boos & Brews for Habitat for Humanity

Are you looking for Halloween plans & love to support affordable housing in Chattanooga? Join us for the inaugural Halloween Pub Crawl!

BOOS & BREWS 2019

Join us this year as we kick start our inaugural Halloween Pub Crawl! We are excited to partner with six local, craft breweries and want you to help us celebrate!

This pub crawl does not have a specific timeline - but we hope you visit all participating breweries and get your passport filled! If you get your completed passport back to Habitat, you will get a free t-shirt AND you will be entered to win a swag basket!

Passports will be available at each Brewery for pickup & costumes are encouraged.

Participating Breweries

• 5 Wits Brewing Co. – Exclusive Habitat for Humanity Brew Release

$1 of every Habitat Ale sales will go back to Habitat Chattanooga!

• Chattanooga Brewing Co. –

A % of all beer sales will benefit Habitat Chattanooga

• Hutton & Smith Brewing Co. –

Mingle with Habitat staff and 100% of beer donations will go back to Habitat families!

• Naked River Brewing Company –

A % of all beer sales will benefit Habitat Chattanooga

• Odd Story Brewing Co. –

A % of all beer sales will benefit Habitat Chattanooga

• Wanderlinger Brewing Co. –

Zombie Kids Sour IPA and Dr. Frankenstein's PB Monster Stout tapping. Free music in the evening!