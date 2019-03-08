Get ready to party with a purpose at the American Cancer Society Boots and Bowties event to be held on Friday, March 8, at 5 p.m. The fundraiser will be located at the Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall, located at 890 Riverfront Pkwy in Chattanooga. The fun-filled evening will include live music and dancing, a gourmet spread of hors d’oeuvres and cocktails, and fabulous silent auction items.

“We’re really excited about how things are coming together,” said Nicole Flowers, Volunteer Event Chair. “This year’s Boots and Bowties will have incredible musical entertainment, mouthwatering food, some amazing auction items you won’t want to miss, and so much more – all in support of the extraordinary mission of the American Cancer Society.”

This season’s Presenting Sponsor is Parkridge Health System. “Parkridge Health System is an enthusiastic supporter of the American Cancer Society’s mission to attack cancer from every angle, and our charge is to enhance the local availability of groundbreaking treatment options,” said Tom Ozburn, President and CEO of Parkridge Health System. “Almost everyone is affected by cancer at some point in life, either personally or through a family member or friend. My mother, Anne, battled leiomyosarcoma and passed away after an eight-year battle with the disease. Parkridge Health is happy to support Boots & Bowties as the presenting sponsor to raise awareness and funding to address this disease.”

Every dollar raised at Boots and Bowties allows the American Cancer Society to help people facing a cancer diagnosis today, educate people about how to reduce their risk for cancer or detect it early when it’s the easiest to treat, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations.

In addition to music and dancing, there will be prizes awarded to those who win our boots and bowtie-themed contests. For more information on Boots and Bowties, for sponsorship opportunities, or if you would like to be placed on the mailing list, please contact Chrissy Seals at 423.499.2606.