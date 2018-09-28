Bowen Theory Education Center Eighth Annual Symposium

Guest Speaker: Andrea Maloney-Schara, B.S., LCSW-A

Chattanooga, Tennessee: Our 8th Annual Symposium will be held in the Raccoon Mountain Room at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga on September 28, 2018, 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. This year's title will be Your Mindful Compass, the same as the recent book by Andrea Schara. The Symposium is intended to expand the knowledge of Bowen Theory and increase the participant's understanding of the emotional system and enhance personal functioning.

Schara’s book, The Mindful Compass, reflects her amazing aptitude for understanding the humanness we all share while maintaining her ability to stick with the intellect in the midst of human emotions. You will hear in her presentation a combination of anecdotes of Dr. Bowen as well as her mastery of knowledge in Bowen Theory Concepts. Out of Schara’s personal application of Bowen Theory comes astute reflections and engaging suggestions on how to think ourselves through challenging relationships.

The Goals of the Bowen Theory Education Center’s Annual Symposium are to:

Promote understanding of Bowen Theory concepts and principles.

Facilitate the integration of Bowen Theory into personal functioning.

Influence changes in the broader society, by impacting peoples’ ability to think clearly about their lives and personal responsibility as it affects the future.

Offer Bowen Theory through training to those who serve Chattanooga's under served population and others interested in improving personal functioning.

The symposium also launches an eight month training program in Bowen Theory. This postgraduate and professional training program provides an in depth study of Bowen Theory, the study of natural systems, and the family.

Through collaboration with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga's Continuing Education Department, credit is offered to attendees for the symposium and the training program for additional fees.

About BTEC: The Bowen Theory Education Center's principal purpose is to provide education and training in Bowen Theory of natural systems developed by Murray Bowen, M.D. The Mission of the Bowen Theory Education Center is to provide knowledge of concepts and its application to the human condition through a layered learning approach—didactic, supervised presentation, and personal coaching. Bowen Theory is based on fifty years of scientific study by Dr. Murray Bowen who observed that human behavior is governed by the family relationships and the generational history of the family.