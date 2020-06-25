Bowling & Brews

Soireè has partnered with Southside Social to bring you another night of fun, food, and entertainment! And this time we'll be spending Thursday evening with our private bar and seating area meeting amazing people, enjoying some wings, beer, and of course bowling!

With your ticket you'll get bowling, 1 beer and wings as well as other food items! Additional beverages can be purchased at the private bar.

* This event is for everyone, not just for singles!

So bring a date, your roommates, your best friends, just get here! *

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

To promote the safety of all of our guests, we will be taking a mandatory temperature reading at check-in and encourage you to BYOM, (bring your own mask). To encourage some social distancing, only 50 tickets are available for this space and they must be purchased prior to the event. We can't wait to see you all!