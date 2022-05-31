Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga's Summer Camp

Join us for a Summer of fun at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga! Every weekday from 8am to 6pm, we will be welcoming children ages 6-13 to engage in sports, arts & crafts, reading retention activities, field trips, and so much more! Become a member while space is available for only $25 per camper! The Sumer Camp program will run on weekdays (Monday-Friday) from May 31st until July 29th at our East Lake Unit, located at 2125 E 25th Street Place Chattanooga, TN and at the Highland Park Unit located at 2312 Duncan Avenue Chattanooga, TN. To join or inquire, call 423.266.6131.