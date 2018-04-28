Boys' Life

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

The Professional Actor Training Program at Chattanooga State presents Boys' Life opening Friday, April 27 at 7:30.

The show runs for three performances only. Friday and Saturday, April 27 and 28 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 29 at 2:30 pm. Performances take place in the Humanities Theatre on the ChattState campus. 4501 Amnicola Highway.

Admission is free. Reservations are not needed.

Boys' Life is for mature audiences. Adult language and adult themes. Not suitable for children.

Written Howard Korder, Boys' Life traces the misadventures of three former college buddies now seeking to make their way in the big city. Jack, a cynic and a father, is on the lookout for a possible mistress. Phil, the innocent of the three, is tired of not being taken seriously. And Don, who has a wicked combination of good looks and amorality, looks for someone other than his girlfriend to see if he "could get away with it. The play is about male narcissism and never-ending adolescence and proves that point that it's not the men but the women who are mature and possess the qualities that the men so fervently claim to have.

"A bitingly funny postmodern comedy of manners, which follows the fortunes of a group of urban male "yuppies" as they attempt to come to terms with life." (Dramatist Play Service website)

The cast includes graduating students Ike Hannah, Tripp Ladd, Alex Clay, Nicole Riedel, Rachel Goldsmith, Rachel Burdyshaw, Johanna Fredrickson, Selena Calecas, and 2017 PATP graduate Richard Nichols. Boys' Life is directed by Dylan Kussman and stage managed by Maggie Williams.

Boys' Life is the culmination of two years of intensive work on acting, improvisation, voice, movement, and stagecraft.

