BRA-VO!, the annual fundraiser for Breast Cancer Support Services, will entertain attendees with cocktails, lite bites, music and a fashion show featuring area breast cancer survivors as models. Held on September 22 at Stratton Hall, this event highlights seasonal fashions from local boutiques while celebrating breast cancer survivors all of ages who strut their stuff down the runway.

Doors open at 2pm with free lite bites from local eateries as well as a cash bar featuring a signature pink cocktail! Food samples will be provided by Adelle’s Creperie, The Big Chill, Culinary Creations Catering, and La Familia.

Starting the cocktail hour, enjoy music from DJ Pepper as well as live music at 2:30 from local singer and songwriter Katrina Barclay. A vocalist and guitarist, Katrina recently won a Tennessee Songwriters Competition, earning her a show at the famous Bluebird Café in Nashville.

The fashion show will begin at 3:00pm, including approximately 24 models wearing fashions from six area boutiques: Backstreet Betty’s, Irma Marie, R.E.I., Shabby Chic Boutique, Steinmart, and Yacoubian Tailors. Midway through the fashion show, a dance will be performed on the runway by Ann Law, owner of Barking Leggs Theatre and a breast cancer survivor.

Guests also love having the opportunity to buy decadent truffles on site from The Chocolate Box , with at least 50% of them including a sweet surprise from local businesses, including jewelry, gift baskets and gift cards from restaurants, spas, salons and boutiques.

TICKET PRICES are $45 advance/$50 at the door – advance ticket sales will end at 5pm on 9/21, so get your tickets early at http://www.bcss-chattanooga.org/bra-vo-.html or by calling 423-629-2445. More information is also available at www.Facebook.com/BreastCancerSupportServices and info@bcss-chattanooga.org

All proceeds benefit Breast Cancer Support Services, a local 501 c3 nonprofit dedicated to providing support, services, and resources to women, men, and families living with breast cancer