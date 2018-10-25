Brahms Symphony No. 1

, Tim Hinck’s Fanfare for Rosa: A New Citizen will premiere with the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera under the direction of Kayoko Dan. Commissioned by Maestro Dan for the Symphony’s 2018-19 Masterworks Series, Hinck’s fanfare explores the experience of young immigrants in the United States

Chad Crummel, CSO Principal Percussionist, takes on James MacMillan’s popular percussion concerto Veni, veni, Emmanuel. MacMillan’s imaginative piece features gongs, log drums, cowbells, marimba, and congas, making it a visual and auditory experience unlike any other!

The second half of the concert features Johannes Brahms’ incomparable Symphony No. 1. This symphony is a monumental work that displays all of Brahms’ compositional skills in perfect combination.