Brainerd Farmer's Market Opening & Plant Swap

The GreenGrace Environmental Action Team celebrates Earth Day with a Community Plant Swap & Giveaway on Saturday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 noon, around the outdoor Pavilion at Grace Episcopal Church, 20 Belvoir Avenue (at Brainerd Road) in Chattanooga. Also enjoy the season opening of the Brainerd Farmer’s Market. The event is free and open to the public.

Lisa Lemza, comments, “Many people are starting their summer vegetables and herbs indoors from seeds and now is the time to start thinning them for outdoor planting. So we’re offering an opportunity to benefit the community by bringing these healthy young plants to Grace Episcopal Church on Saturday morning, April 23, to swap or give away. We’re asking people to please label their offerings so we know what we have. This GreenGrace Environmental Action Team event celebrates Earth Day and the seasonal opening of the Brainerd Farmers Market, where many local vendors sell a variety of naturally raised fruit, vegetables, meats and poultry and environmentally friendly products on Saturday mornings from 10:00 a.m. to 12 noon.

Grace Episcopal Church is a member of GreenFaith, a worldwide, multi-faith climate and environmental movement: https://www.saygrace.net/greenfaith.html.