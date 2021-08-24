Branding 101

Branding 101

What does your branding say about your company?

From the golden arches to a checkmark that tells you to get up and do something, branding is speaking for businesses everywhere. Let's have a conversation about how your brand goes beyond a logo.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

