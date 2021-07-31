Branding for Canva

Branding for Canva

Everyone talks about branding and how important it is to have one when you are developing your brand. Join this class and learn how you can not just develop your brand, but you can keep it close by and use it to consistently through Canva to promote yourself and the work you do.

Please bring your own computer. Canva Pro not required.

Please note: masks are encouraged.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
