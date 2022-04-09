× Expand Brandon Maddox Brandon Maddox

From sharing the stage with superstar Brett Eldredge, to acclaimed performances in casinos, clubs, and festivals nationally, having an original song featured in the Michael Ealy film Unconditional, to appearing on TV and radio shows, Monster Truck Artist and 2017 Josie Award recipient, triple threat artist/singer/songwriter, Brandon Maddox has quickly established himself as one of country music’s rising stars.

Brandon’s dad schooled him in classic rock, so it was only natural that when the youngster picked up the guitar and taught himself to play, he used a Beatle’s songbook. While teaching himself, he noticed a common thread among the songs—the songs were written by actual members of The Beatles. Brandon wrote his first song at the tender age of 11 and now has an original catalog of over a thousand songs, a few of which have won awards. After college Brandon moved to Nashville from his hometown near Chattanooga, TN to pursue his songwriting passion. In 2014, he was selected as the Family Events “Monster Truck Artist of the Year” for his song “The Bigger The Wheels, The Better The Man”, and, at this point started touring the Midwest with the monster truck shows.

Some of Brandon’s biggest influences in Country Music are Brad Paisley and Keith Urban, “I had grown up with the classics of country; Johnny Cash, Waylon, Hank Sr, but I drifted away from listening to the genre because I wasn’t enjoying what was on the radio. That all changed when I saw, Brad Paisley, play at The Grand Old Opry, and I said, ‘now that guy can play the guitar!’” Brandon’s goal then was to merge that classic country sound with guitar driven melodies. “Brandon fuses today’s country with that traditional sound. A rising star over the Music City.”-Jaime Roberts/WOGT/WKSZ Chattanooga.

“I’ve always thought about writing songs that move people—to dance, laugh, or cry,” Maddox says. His newest single “Drive Me to Drink” is clearly doing the job and evoking that response from patrons at his live shows. Every time it’s played in a live performance, there are audience members that point to their spouse and obviously can identify with the song. “As soon as we back home to Nashville we knew we had to get in the studio with my producer, Doug Sisemore, of Reba McEntire’s band to capture the magic of this song.” Maddox’s new single has a universal theme and catchy lyrics driven by rocking guitars that will have you singing along by the second chorus.

