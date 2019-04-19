Appearing on T.V. including ABC's "Nashville" (pilot episode), and radio shows across America including Fox TV’s Good Day Chicago, NBC's WRCB TV 3/Chattanooga, KARK 4/Little Rock & WMTV15/ Madison, WCRX/Chicago, WTHI/Terra Haute and KKYY 101.3 Country/ Sioux City, emerging Artist, Brandon Maddox, is taking the Country Music World by storm, garnering the attention of both the Nashville Music Industry and fans nationwide.

Brandon, has performed with Brett Eldredge and Blake Shelton, and has also had three of his original songs featured in film and TV. The Michael Ealy film “Unconditional” in 2012, and the 2015 movie “Providence", and won "Song of the Year" on the largest independent awards show in the world" with the release of his first single to radio, "Dixie Chaser." His second single "Good Side", traveled up the charts as far as number 58 last year. Named "Monster Truck Artist of the Year", this prolific Country Act has blazed the country performing at half-time shows for the Monster Truck Nationals.

Having three albums produced by Reba McEntire's bandleader and Keyboard player, Doug Sisemore, Maddox, has shown himself to be worthy of working with Nashville's top tier of professionals within the Music Industry. His albums are on Pandora, I-Heart Radio, and other online retailers. Keep your eyes on this exciting, young triple threat Artist/Singer/Songwriter, who looks to be making even bigger “waves” in the years ahead.