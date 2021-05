"Branoogan" The Art Show

Featuring Chattanooga’s Fine Artists Nat.Stepney, The Artist 7 and Jody Harris of Keeody Gallery. For the first time these three artist will be showcasing their unique and amazing talents together at this one event, thus making it a brand new experience! This event will exemplify excellence in Chattanooga’s art community. There will also be a DJ and a live band. One night only and open to the public. However there will be a private viewing opportunity for collectors.