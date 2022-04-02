Southern Adventist University invites you to an evening worship experience with the School of Music’s Brass Quintet, under the direction of Ken Parsons, on Saturday, April 2, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This Evensong meditation on thankfulness will include various arrangements of the hymn Now Thank We All Our God by composers Johann Sebastian Bach, Johann Pachelbel, and Václav Nelhýbel. The event is free and open to the public and also will be livestreamed at southern.edu/streaming. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.
Brass Quintet Concert
to
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
