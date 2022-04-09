Bread to Tap: A Beer Launch with green|spaces

Naked River Brewing Company 1791 Reggie White Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

We have teamed up with Get Food Smart TN to bring you this family-friendly event featuring local food, a statewide food drive, local resources, and of course... a specialty craft brew!

The event will include a limited-release beer made with recovered bread donated from Niedlov’s Café and Bakery.

Why bread to tap? Brewers across the state are partnering with local bakeries to take their unsold bread and turn it into a delicious brew to raise awareness about the problem of food waste and the many solutions and resources available. This event aims to inform residents about the importance of reducing food waste, increasing food recovery, and providing local resources available to combat food waste and food insecurity in their homes and communities.

Plus, donate a minimum of 5 items to the food drive and receive $2 off your first pint.

