The Bethlehem Center will host the annual Breakfast of Champions on Thursday, March 9 from 7:30 am – 8:45 am at Tyner United Methodist Church at 6805 Standifer Gap Rd.

The Bethlehem Center hosts this annual fundraiser to recognize and celebrate members of the community who have chosen to honor God by using their time, gifts, and talents to empower children and families in South Chattanooga. This year, the organization will honor community leader, longtime Bethlehem Center volunteer, and Director of Ministries for Christ Church, Becky Hall. Mrs. Hall has been a volunteer at The Beth for about 28 years. During her tenure she has served as board president. Becky currently serves on the board, volunteers at the Bethlehem Center every Monday, and facilitates a week-long Vacation Bible School for the children in the Bethlehem Center’s Read to Lead Summer Academy.

“Becky has made such an incredible impact on the lives of students at The Beth,” said Debbie Boggs, Director of Development for The Bethlehem Center. “We host this inspirational fundraiser annually to recognize and celebrate community champions like Becky because it is a great reminder to so many of us to continue to be servants in our jobs and in our communities. Don’t miss the opportunity to eat well, sing, and be inspired!”

The Breakfast of Champions will feature music, other performances, a special presentation to recognize Mrs. Hall, and a delicious, made-from-scratch breakfast thanks to the men at Tyner United Methodist Church.

Table sponsorships are available for $1,000 and all proceeds will benefit literacy and enrichment programs for children and families in South Chattanooga. Individual seats are also available.

To reserve your table, an individual seat, or for more information about the breakfast, please email dboggs@thebeth.org or call (423) 266-1384 ext. 6.

To find out how you can become involved in the life of a child or to inquire about the Bethlehem Center programs, please visit www.thebeth.org.