Breaking The Silence Gala

It is entertaining, ground breaking and loaded with empowerment. It is a night of up lifting and guidance to foster her confidence, and stimulate her mind to the next level. The experience is definitely not the ordinary, but will challenge and change the way society addressed domestic violence. This momentous event will allow the light to shine on those individuals who are Advocates, Allies, Partners and Survivors, continuing their mission of service to others and thriving to ensure prevention and information is always available. Our speakers and key influencers are leaders in Entertainment, Media and TV, as well as Community Organizers and Government Officials. They all have stories of perseverance and triumph. They are game changers that are strong in faith.

Each one of these powerhouses understands and acknowledges that achievements as well as failures are not exempt from life's journey. Using as many tools available, we learn to balance family, career, image, and inner self. Tools are the main essentials to survival and this event is dedicated to equip and empower, while acknowledging those who stand behind and with You.