BREAKING DOWN STONEWALL | Miller Park - E ML King BLVD | JUNE 5th 1pm-4pm
Come join us as we celebrate Stonewall, uncover it's true history and impact, and participate in the revolution of existing and allowing existence. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, fire-spinners, and more. Bring the whole family. We will be auctioning off three STONEWALL inspired pieces by artist Nola Trinity.
WHERE: Miller Park | E M L King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402
WHEN: JUNE 5, 2022 1 PM - 4 PM
PERFORMANCES BY:
Ahmir Montez
Lenny & Pete
Garrell & The House of Trinity
Marcus Ellsworth
Tanqueray Harper (FIRE DANCER)
FOOD TRUCKS:
MohMoh's Asian Food Truck
Cheese Louise
Off The Grill by Chef Q