Breaking Down Stonewall

Come join us as we celebrate Stonewall, uncover it's true history and impact, and participate in the revolution of existing and allowing existence. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, fire-spinners, and more. Bring the whole family. We will be auctioning off three STONEWALL inspired pieces by artist Nola Trinity.

WHERE: Miller Park | E M L King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402

WHEN: JUNE 5, 2022 1 PM - 4 PM

PERFORMANCES BY:

Ahmir Montez

Lenny & Pete

Garrell & The House of Trinity

Marcus Ellsworth

Tanqueray Harper (FIRE DANCER)

FOOD TRUCKS:

MohMoh's Asian Food Truck

Cheese Louise

Off The Grill by Chef Q