Breaking Down Stonewall

to

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Come join us as we celebrate Stonewall, uncover it's true history and impact, and participate in the revolution of existing and allowing existence. There will be live music, food trucks, vendors, fire-spinners, and more. Bring the whole family. We will be auctioning off three STONEWALL inspired pieces by artist Nola Trinity.

WHERE: Miller Park | E M L King Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37402

WHEN: JUNE 5, 2022 1 PM - 4 PM

PERFORMANCES BY:

Ahmir Montez

Lenny & Pete

Garrell & The House of Trinity

Marcus Ellsworth

Tanqueray Harper (FIRE DANCER)

FOOD TRUCKS:

MohMoh's Asian Food Truck

Cheese Louise

Off The Grill by Chef Q

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Breaking Down Stonewall - 2022-06-05 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Breaking Down Stonewall - 2022-06-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Breaking Down Stonewall - 2022-06-05 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Breaking Down Stonewall - 2022-06-05 13:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

May 25, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

May 26, 2022

Friday

May 27, 2022

Saturday

May 28, 2022

Sunday

May 29, 2022

Monday

May 30, 2022

Tuesday

May 31, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours