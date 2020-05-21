× Expand The Chattery Breastfeeding 101

Presented by The Chattery.

Like any new skill, breastfeeding takes knowledge and practice to be successful.

In this class, you will learn breastfeeding basics and benefits from a board certified lactation consultant, including what to expect the first few weeks and special tips for success. The class will also cover what your baby would like to teach you about breastfeeding, challenges with breastfeeding, and returning to work and pumping.

This class is for anyone who is pregnant or thinking about having a baby.

This class is part of The Chattery's Parenthood series. View all classes at www.thechattery.org/parenthood.

Class details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breastfeeding-101-online-class-tickets-103104939650

About the teacher:

Judie Misner has had a particular interest in New mothers and babies since the birth of her 4 children and graduation from the University of Illinois College of Nursing. She became certified as an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant (IBCLC) in 1995 and has worked as a lactation consultant at Erlanger East Hospital for 14 years. Judie's professional training and years of observation and experience make her amply qualified to teach Planning for Parenthood.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.