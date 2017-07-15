This is Me Breathing, The Creatures In Secret, EMERGE, Age of Atrocity, Sparrus

Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

July 15th 2017

Ziggy's | Chattanooga, TN

Doors 9pm | Cover $5

Featuring:

This Is Me Breathing

The Creatures In Secret

EMERGE

Age of Atrocity

Sparrus

Info
Music Box Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
4232658711
