Brett Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed “Caliville” style. The 2018 ACM Awards New Male Vocalist of the Year recently released his sophomore album, TICKET TO L.A. on BMLG Records.

Tickets are $45.00, $35.00, and $27.50 and are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Tivoli Theatre box office, or by phone.