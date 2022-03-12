× Expand Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club Brew Skies Beer Festival

Brew Skies is Returning this Spring! We're in a new location and with some new features!! These tickets are the best value in the Chattanooga beer festival scene, with unlimited tastings from local and regional breweries along with home brewers! Come sample beer you can't buy in any store while having fun in the Ball Park!

All proceeds benefit the projects of the Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club, including an all-inclusive playground at Rivermont Elementary School!

Breweries Include:

Against the Grain Brewery (Louisville) | Big River Grille (Chattanooga) | Buck Bald Brewing (Copper Hill) | CANarchy - Oskar Blues / Cigar City (Brevard/Tampa) | Chattanooga Brewing Co (Chattanooga) | Cherry Street Brewing (Chattanooga) | Five Wits Brewing Company (Chattanooga) | Hutton & Smith Brewing (Chattanooga) | Living Waters Brewing (Nashville) | Monday Night Brewing (Atlanta) | Monkey Town Brewing Company (Dayton) | Naked River Brewing (Chattanooga) | Oddstory Brewing Co. (Chattanooga) | Printshop Beer Co (Knoxville) | Ponysaurus Brewing Co. (Durham, NC) | Straight to Ale (Huntsville) | SweetWater Brewing Co (Atlanta) | TailGate Brewery (Nashville) | The Tap House & Empyreal Brewing Co. (Chattanooga) | Tennessee Brew Works (Nashville) | Three Taverns Craft Brewery (Decatur, GA) | Wanderlinger Brewing (Chattanooga) | Xul Beer Company (Knoxville) | Original Sin Cider Company (New York)

The event is rain or shine. All attendees must be 21+.

The Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary and The Chattanooga Lookouts have taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our beer suppliers, volunteers, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending Brew Skies.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending Brew Skies, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.