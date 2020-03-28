Brew Skies featuring Overland Express

to Google Calendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

The best value in Chattanooga's beer festival scene, Brew Skies is back in a new location, with new features, and live music by Overland Express! Come sample unlimited tastings from over 20 local breweries and home brewers, plus food from over 15 local restaurants and amateur cooking enthusiasts alike. Serving you rare craft brews helps us serve others: Proceeds from the Brew Skies event support our club's service projects year-round. This event is age 21+.

Thank you to our sponsors: Food City, FirstBank, PlayCore, Professional Sign Services, Brew Ski & Double Cola! Complimentary parking provided by EPB.

*We love puppies and kiddies but ask that they stay at home.*

Info

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00 iCalendar - Brew Skies featuring Overland Express - 2020-03-28 14:00:00
DI 17.08

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours