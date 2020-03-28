Brew Skies featuring Overland Express

The best value in Chattanooga's beer festival scene, Brew Skies is back in a new location, with new features, and live music by Overland Express! Come sample unlimited tastings from over 20 local breweries and home brewers, plus food from over 15 local restaurants and amateur cooking enthusiasts alike. Serving you rare craft brews helps us serve others: Proceeds from the Brew Skies event support our club's service projects year-round. This event is age 21+.

Thank you to our sponsors: Food City, FirstBank, PlayCore, Professional Sign Services, Brew Ski & Double Cola! Complimentary parking provided by EPB.

*We love puppies and kiddies but ask that they stay at home.*