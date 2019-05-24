BrewChatt Comedy Tour

Hutton and Smith 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

BrewChatt and ChattaBrew are teaming up to bring you a local brewery AND standup comedy tour! Six local comedians, 4 local breweries, 4 unique comedy shows, and countless beer. Join us as we perform pop up shows at breweries around our beautiful city! (Hutton & Smith, Naked River, Beer Market & Beer Garden, Chattanooga Brewing Company)

Hutton and Smith 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403 View Map
Comedy
6153374901
