BrewChatt and ChattaBrew are teaming up to bring you a local brewery AND standup comedy tour! Six local comedians, 4 local breweries, 4 unique comedy shows, and countless beer. Join us as we perform pop up shows at breweries around our beautiful city! (Hutton & Smith, Naked River, Beer Market & Beer Garden, Chattanooga Brewing Company)
BrewChatt Comedy Tour
Hutton and Smith 431 E M L King Blvd #120, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
