Brewery Quest: Hike Bike Brew Alternative Beer Festival

Hike Bike Brew presents Brewery Quest, an alternative beer festival!

While the traditional Hike Bike Brew festival cannot happen as planned, where there's beer there's a way! Here's your chance to embark on a solo mission in search of ice cold greatness WHILE supporting Lula Lake. You pick when and where you begin your journey of visiting each brewery. Different premise, same unique experience as the original Hike Bike Brew! All ticket proceeds will go toward Lula Lake's trail work and conservation efforts.

With your Explorer Ticket, you'll receive a limited edition 2020 Hike Bike Brew eco-friendly souvenir half-pint cup and a voucher for a Hike Bike Brew pour (half-pint as you would at the original beer festival) from 8 participating breweries, and that priceless feeling of supporting Lula Lake's hard work in our community. A limited number of extra souvenir cups are available for purchase.

Ages 21 +

Explorer Tickets are $50 and can be picked up from the Lula Lake office (29 Mount Olive Road, Lookout Mountain, GA 30750) on Monday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 12 from 9:00am-2:00pm. Tickets will also be available for pick-up at 5 Wits Brewing Company (1501 Long St, Chattanooga, TN 37408) on Friday, August 14th from 11:30 - 2:00 PM ET. Due to safety precautions, a mask / facial covering must be worn for pick-up.

Participating Brewers:

CHATTANOOGA BREWING CO.

WANDERLINGER BREWING CO.

FIVE WITS BREWING CO.

BIG RIVER GRILLE & BREWING WORKS

NAKED RIVER BREWING CO.

ODDSTORY BREWING CO.

PHANTOM HORSE BREWING CO.

DALTON BREWING CO.

Lula Lake's 2020 Brewery Quest is proudly presented by Elley, Southeastern Salvage, Audi Chattanooga, Village Volkswagen of Chattanooga, and First Horizon Bank.