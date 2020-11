Brewga: Yoga and a Beer

Inhale the good, exhale the bad, and then wash it down with a delicious craft beer. The work week can leave your muscles tight and your brain foggy, so come unwind with us at Brewga Tuesday evenings at 6:30PM.

15 bucks gets you an hour-long yoga session (all levels welcome) and a pint to enjoy during or after class- whatever suits your fancy! Bring a mat (or borrow one of ours), bring a friend, bring your grandma!

Cheers and namaste.