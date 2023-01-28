BrickUniverse Chattanooga LEGO® Fan Expo

× Expand BrickUniverse BrickUniverse

Since 2014, BrickUniverse has helped inspire thousands of LEGO® enthusiasts in over 60+ events in cities all across the United States. Meet professional LEGO® artists from around the world and be inspired by their incredible LEGO® creations from intricate displays to massive creations made with hundred of thousands of LEGO® bricks. Spend time with the artists and learn the secrets of master building. Visit the Building Zone and create your very own masterpiece for display at the event. And don't forget to stop by one of the many vendors selling everything LEGO®-related from old and new sets, custom pieces, rare parts, minifigures, and so much more!