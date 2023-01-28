BrickUniverse Chattanooga LEGO® Fan Expo

to

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Since 2014, BrickUniverse has helped inspire thousands of LEGO® enthusiasts in over 60+ events in cities all across the United States. Meet professional LEGO® artists from around the world and be inspired by their incredible LEGO® creations from intricate displays to massive creations made with hundred of thousands of LEGO® bricks. Spend time with the artists and learn the secrets of master building. Visit the Building Zone and create your very own masterpiece for display at the event. And don't forget to stop by one of the many vendors selling everything LEGO®-related from old and new sets, custom pieces, rare parts, minifigures, and so much more!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
